Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $724.63.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $655.01 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $492.13 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,656.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

