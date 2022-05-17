Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Regional Management worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 357.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of RM opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a current ratio of 30.17. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

