RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lessened its stake in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,434 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RENN Fund by 1,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RENN Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RENN Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RENN Fund by 47.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

Shares of RENN Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.16. 5,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,940. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.