Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 16th (AGRO, ATRS, BH, BIOL, BVNRY, BVRDF, BXRX, BYND, CAPR, CBD)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 16th:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Biglari (NYSE:BH)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

