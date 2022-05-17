Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Q2 (QTWO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Q2 (NYSE: QTWO):

5/17/2022 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

5/13/2022 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2022 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/4/2022 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/4/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $76.00.

5/4/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $85.00.

5/4/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00.

5/3/2022 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $94.00 to $74.00.

4/14/2022 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2022 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2022 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE QTWO traded up $9.26 on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. 5,371,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Q2 by 103.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

