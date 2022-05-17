Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2022 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 178.00 to 184.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

5/6/2022 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

4/22/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

4/20/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a 225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 203.00.

4/15/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

4/5/2022 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at DNB Markets from 248.00 to 238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 222,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,351. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.