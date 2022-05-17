Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS):

5/10/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00.

5/7/2022 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

5/3/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $46.00.

5/2/2022 – Varonis Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

4/29/2022 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

4/25/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,990. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

