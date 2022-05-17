Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 578,038 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $14.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

