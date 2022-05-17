Reviewing Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) & Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) and Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Nexeon MedSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 17.91% 15.46% 12.78% Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A

92.0% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Masimo has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 8.84, suggesting that its share price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Masimo and Nexeon MedSystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.24 billion 6.04 $229.65 million $3.87 34.87 Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon MedSystems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Masimo and Nexeon MedSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $179.60, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Summary

Masimo beats Nexeon MedSystems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. It offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. It offers connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Nexeon MedSystems (Get Rating)

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

