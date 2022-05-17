Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

REYN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,192. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after acquiring an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

