RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 36.6% in April

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RFIL. StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,556. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.