Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,009 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $44,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 42.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

