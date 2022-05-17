Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $43,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NYSE:BR opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

