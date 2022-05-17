Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,459 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $52,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

