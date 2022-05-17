Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $386.78 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

