Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Copart were worth $54,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 2,453.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.05.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.