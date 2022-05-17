Rhumbline Advisers Has $39.72 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza worth $39,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $336.45 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.63. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

