Rhumbline Advisers Has $45.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Pool worth $45,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $401.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.32 and its 200-day moving average is $482.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

