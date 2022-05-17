Rhumbline Advisers Has $47.66 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $47,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.