Rhumbline Advisers Has $51.61 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $51,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $14,695,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.66.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $468.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $576.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $331.57 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.