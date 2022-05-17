Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 75,289 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $46,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

