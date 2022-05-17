Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $49,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $242.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.30.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

