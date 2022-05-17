Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,247 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Albemarle worth $42,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after buying an additional 109,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $226.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $152.58 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average of $225.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

