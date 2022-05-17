Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,604 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Corning worth $40,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.