Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 49,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.