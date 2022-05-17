Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RVSDF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
Riverside Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
