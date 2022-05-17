Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RVSDF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

