Robinhood Markets (HOOD) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Robinhood Markets to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -203.12% -33.63% -8.77% Robinhood Markets Competitors 13.56% 19.18% 5.52%

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion -$3.69 billion -0.92 Robinhood Markets Competitors $7.37 billion $1.55 billion 13.09

Robinhood Markets’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Robinhood Markets and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 6 6 0 2.20 Robinhood Markets Competitors 536 2232 2254 73 2.37

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $21.02, suggesting a potential upside of 107.95%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 48.58%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Robinhood Markets peers beat Robinhood Markets on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

