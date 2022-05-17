Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,248 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,915,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.94.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.