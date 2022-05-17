Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Tuesday after Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $38.00. The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $30.25. 442,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,130,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after buying an additional 575,746 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

