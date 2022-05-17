Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.50.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Roche by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 295,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

