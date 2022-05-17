Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $513,000.
NASDAQ RCKT opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $49.66.
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.