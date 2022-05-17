Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $513,000.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.