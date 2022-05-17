Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 9.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 3,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 748,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $643.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

