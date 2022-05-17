Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.53). Roku posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

ROKU traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,677. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07. Roku has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

