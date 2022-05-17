Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,542,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341,973. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

