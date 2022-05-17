Rovida Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,740,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after buying an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 422,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $16,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $123,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,417 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Shares of XMTR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 301,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,239. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -11.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

