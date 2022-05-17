Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 88,300 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,912,000. Snowflake comprises 1.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $13.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,942,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.72 and a 200-day moving average of $273.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

