Royal Bank of Canada Cuts KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.16 million and a PE ratio of 85.95. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.68.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$424.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.5009687 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

