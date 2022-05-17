Royal Bank of Canada Trims Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price to €81.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €83.00 ($86.46) to €81.00 ($84.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($98.96) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($104.17) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 147,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

