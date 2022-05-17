Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Royal Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

