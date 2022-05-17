RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $96.03 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $96.03 million and approximately $19,394.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30,383.82 or 0.99732823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001797 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

