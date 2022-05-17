Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a top pick rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

RBY opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.09. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.05.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

