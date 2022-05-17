Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

RYI traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 502,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ryerson by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

