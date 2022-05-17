Ryo Currency Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $3,631.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,042.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,041.97 or 0.06796849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00230470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.93 or 0.00672138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00556685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00070553 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,058,770 coins and its circulating supply is 37,941,458 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

