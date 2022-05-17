SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $2,951.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00508781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,936.33 or 1.83480654 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

