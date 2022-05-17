Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,600 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the April 15th total of 3,500,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,854.0 days.

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

