Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,042.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 310,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,119.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

