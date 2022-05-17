Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $155.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

About Sanderson Farms (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.