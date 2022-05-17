Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $37.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. Saputo has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

