SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,289 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $175.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

