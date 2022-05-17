SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 91,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.